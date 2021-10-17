CHRISTENSEN, Thelma Jane “TJ”

Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Thelma Jane Christensen – affectionately and more universally known as TJ – entered the presence of her Heavenly Father on 12 August, 2021. After a long, healthy life, TJ was diagnosed in January 2020 with myelodysplasia syndrome. She endured monthly chemo injections amidst the craziness of COVID yet by July 2021 knew nothing more could be done and went on hospice. Her three daughters shared the privilege of being with her those last weeks and are grateful to have been at her side when she went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born on 15 March, 1931 to Henry William Ladd and Myrtle Luella (Gronemeyer) Ladd in Chicago, IL, TJ always felt loved and cared for by her mother’s family. She happily reminisced about life with her grandparents on the farm in Cincinnati, playing with cousins, enjoying a secure, simple and happy life. Her Aunt Thelma played a big part in that, sharing more than just a name. Very early on TJ found a friend in Jesus and her relationship with Him sustained her every day. Her father died when she was young but God gave her the gift of a loving stepfather in Max Greenberg. He loved her as his own and, as a Messianic Jew, taught her much about his Jewish heritage. She enjoyed playing piano and singing Ð as a teen she sang in a trio at Moody Bible Church Ð and she continued to sing in choirs and choruses up until COVID put a stop to things.

TJ earned her degree in elementary education from National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. While there she went on a blind date with friends and met her love Robert Rolf “Chris” Christensen. They married on 13 June, 1953, honeymooned their way to California, where they eventually settled in Santa Barbara in 1967. They enjoyed 60 years together until his passing in September, 2013.

They moved to Maravilla Retirement Community in 2005 and TJ loved her life there. She led a Bible Study, coordinated the Sunday afternoon chapel, sang in the chorus, enjoyed water exercise, made a few bucks at Bingo and helped new residents learn “the lay of the land.”

TJ’s other activities included PTA president, Scouts with her children, teaching at SB Preschool, volunteering at Patterson Gardens Convalescent Hospital, singing with the SB Choral Society, and attending recitals and sport events with her kids and grandkids. She helped with Operation Christmas Child, spearheading the collection of shoe boxes at Maravilla. Her life was impacted by Billy Graham and her years of volunteering for his son’s Samaritan’s Purse ministry also brought her great joy.

Just prior to hospice her children pulled off a pretty miraculous family reunion where all 11 of TJ’s great-grandchildren were present, along with her four children, their spouses, and all but three grandchildren (two being able to fly in to visit a few weeks later). Food from Petrini’s (the families “go to” restaurant since moving to SB in 1967), so many family members together, laughter, and photo taking galore filled her cup to overflowing.

Surviving are her children Cathy (Doug) Pound of Eads, TN; Eric (Monica) Christensen of Tucson, AZ; Karen (Michael) Sloan of Santa Barbara, CA; and Susan (Rod) Caughell of Santa Ynez, CA. Grandchildren Jeff (Jenna) Pound, Nathan Pound, Michael Pound, Karl (Myranda) Christensen, Madalyn (Zack) Mays, Allison (Arthur) Van Leuven, Chad (Tulsi) Caughell, Melissa Caughell, Heather Caughell and 12 great-grandchildren; the newest arriving just 8 days after her passing. She was pre-deceased by one grandchild Brian Pound. All have been blessed to have memories of life lived in a loving family. The families are thankful that TJ was fully present until just hours before she passed. Her greatest wish is that all would know Jesus and know His love.

Family members wish to thank TJ’s church family at Shoreline Community Church, the doctors and staff at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and the Infusion Center, her physician, Dr. Christopher Thrash, and the wonderful community at Maravilla Ð particularly Monica at the front desk and Lupe in the dining room Ð for their love and support.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. If you wish to remember TJ, we invite you to make a donation to either Samaritan’s Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/) or Joni Eareckson Tada’s ministry (https://www.joniandfriends.org/support-us/).