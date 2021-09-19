CHRISTIANSEN, Marie L.

Marie L. Christiansen, a native of Santa Barbara passed away August 1, 2021, in Pleasanton, California. Marie was born August 21, 1926, in Santa Barbara and attended Franklin School, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School. Upon graduation in 1944, Marie went to San Jose State College and earned a nursing degree, becoming an R.N. She served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp which took her to the Panama Canal Zone. While in the Canal Zone Marie met Paul Christiansen, the love of her life. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last September. Paul and Marie moved from Panama back to Santa Barbara to raise a family. While raising David and Cathy, Marie enjoyed a very successful nursing career in obstetrics at St. Francis Hospital, in psychiatry at Santa Barbara County General, and later in Public Health for Santa Barbara County. Marie retired in 1988, culminating a career as a true professional who deeply cared about every patient she saw.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Emeterio and Ynez Rios, brother David Rios, and her granddaughter Alyson Christiansen. She is survived by her husband Paul, her son David Christiansen (Kris), her daughter Cathy Wagner (David), and her niece Suzanne Rios Johnson (Hadley). She is also survived by grandchildren Nicholas Christiansen, Jacquelyn Sinclair (Tommy), Jillyn Wagner, Brian Wagner (Autumn), and numerous other family members.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Goleta, California.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Marie’s name may be made to one of the following:

Aly Christiansen Memorial Scholarship

c/o Bishop Manogue High School

110 Bishop Manogue Drive

Reno, NV. 89511

Santa Barbara Humane Society

5399 Overpass Road

Santa Barbara, CA. 93111