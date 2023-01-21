CHRISTIANSEN, Paul E.

Paul E. Christiansen passed away November 22, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Paul was born May 9, 1929 to Everett and Esther Christiansen in Des Moines, Iowa. Paul attended Catholic schools in Des Moines and Ellsworth College. After his military service, he earned his BA degree in economics from UCSB in 1956.

While serving in the US Air Force in the Panama Canal Zone, Paul met Marie Rios, his lifelong friend and companion. They were married on September 12, 1952. Paul and Marie moved back to Santa Barbara to raise their family. Paul started his professional career with Metropolitan Life Insurance. Later, he became a general insurance broker serving Santa Barbara for over 30 years until his retirement. Paul and Marie enjoyed traveling all over the world – Mexico, Egypt, Europe, the Holy Land and their favorite destination, Scandinavia.

Paul and Marie were proud parishioners of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 years serving as Grand Knight in 1965. Paul was a fantastic husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Best of all, he was a kind and caring man. He always had a joke or a story for you and was there to help and support whenever he was needed. Everyone who met Paul said the same thing to his family: “What a good guy!”

Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, Everett and Esther Christiansen, his stepfather, John Bridenstine, his wife Marie, his brother-in-law, David Rios, and his granddaughter, Alyson Christiansen. He is survived by his son, David Christiansen (Kris), his daughter, Cathy Wagner (David), and his niece, Suzanne Rios Johnson (Hadley). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas Christiansen, Jacquelyn Sinclair (Tommy), Jillyn Wagner, Brian Wagner (Autumn), JT Sampson, Alex Sampson, Sarah Roukey (Chad), and great-grandsons, Hayden Sinclair and Zeke Sinclair.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, California. In lieu of flowers a donation in Paul’s name may be made to:

The Aly Christiansen Memorial Scholarship c/o Bishop Manogue High School 110 Bishop Manogue Drive Reno, Nevada. 89511