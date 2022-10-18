Christie Lenée to perform at SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Acoustic guitarist Christie Lenée will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Ms. Lenée has been described as “Dave Matthews meets Joni Mitchell and Michael Hedges.” Her new album, “Coming Alive,” is scheduled to be released Nov. 18 and features the previously released single “That Voice,” a self-empowerment anthem.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $67 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

For more about Ms. Lenée, go to christielenee.com. (There is no accent mark in the website url.)

— Dave Mason