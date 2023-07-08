Christine Bisson to chair Foodbank board

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced that Christine Bisson has been elected to serve as the organization’s new board chair for the 2023/2024 term.

Ms. Bisson, who replaces Interim Board Chair Dr. Charles Stolar, began her term on July 1.

Ms. Bisson is currently an associate professor and coordinator for the Food Science and Nutrition Program at Allan Hancock College, where she has been teaching since 2000. In her role as a nutrition instructor, she became increasingly aware of challenges faced by the growing numbers of students impacted by food insecurity. Her work with the college’s Food Security Action Team and Food Share program introduced her to the work of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as board chair, working together with the staff, volunteers, agency partners, donors, families and individuals who share the common goal of a nutrition secure future for everyone in Santa Barbara County,” said Ms. Bisson.

Ms. Bisson earned her bachelor of science in nutrition at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science with a master of science in nutrition. She completed a dietetic internship program in Denver and became a registered dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She was formerly a public health nutritionist at the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children in San Luis Obispo County, as well as a member of the statewide WIC Nutrition Education Committee.

Ms. Bisson participated in the development of the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan leading to involvement in the Higher Education Impact Group in collaboration with colleagues from Santa Barbara City College, UCSB and Westmont College. This evolved into the Higher Education Working Group of the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network, in which Ms. Bisson continues to participate as a member. Ms. Bisson has served as a Foodbank board member since 2019.

