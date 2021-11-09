‘Christmas Revels’ at Lobero

COURTESY IMAGE

“The Christmas Revels” is set for Dec. 18 and 19 at the Lobero.

SANTA BARBARA — “The Christmas Revels” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The production has been a holiday tradition for 13 years. Each year the show changes to present the music, dance and storytelling of different countries and centuries.

This year’s production highlights a special time in Santa Barbara’s own history, portraying Anita de la Guerra’s wedding festivities that take place during the holiday season of 1835, according to lobero.org.

Richard Henry Dana and his shipmates are invited to attend the celebration. They share their sea shanties, English carols and mumming antics while being introduced to the fandango, mission chants, Las Posadas, and traditional Spanish music and dance.

The production features Alta California customs, Chumash storytelling and events from Dana’s book, “Two Years Before the Mast.”

Tickets cost $36 to $56 for general admission, $51 to $86 for patrons, $26 for students and $16 for children 11 and younger.

To purchase, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805-963-0761 or go to lobero.org.

— Dave Mason