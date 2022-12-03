Christmas spirit bright despite clouds

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSA Christmas tree is in the process of being set up on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara as gloomy conditions persist Friday on the South Coast. During the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday, .33 inch of rain fell in Goleta, .08 inch in Santa Barbara, 0.26 inch in New Cuyama and 0.24 inch in Santa Maria. The numbers are from the National Weather Service, which said highs in the county were in the upper 50s or low 60s (except for New Cuyama, which saw a high of 53). Lows were in the upper 40s or low 50s (except for, again, New Cuyama with a low of 39). The forecast calls for rain today in Santa Barbara County and showers here on Sunday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Correction next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.