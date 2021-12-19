Christmas spirit in Santa Barbara

News-Press series on decorated homes begins with Veronica Place

There’s no doubt about it. The Christmas spirit is soaring in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara.

That’s where News-Press photographer Kenneth Song found a variety of decorations, everything from animals to Santa Claus.

His photos are presented here as the News-Press today launches a series showing holiday decorations around the community. More photos will appear throughout the week.









The holiday spirit is seen in decorations in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara.

Veronica Place seemed like a good place to start with the large amount of Christmas cheer. And as you can see from one of today’s photos, people like to visit the neighborhood, which you could call Santa Barbara’s version of the North Pole.

