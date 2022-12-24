Christmas spirit shines bright

Christmas lights and decorations have turned Santa Barbara County into a winter wonderland.
Just look in the 1800 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara, where Santa Claus is leading a special Christmas train. Or take a drive on Veronica Place, a Santa Barbara street that is carrying on its tradition of spectacular displays. That’s demonstrated at homes where everything is wrapped in lights, even the palm trees.
Sightseers recently packed decorated trolleys, which took them to see Christmas decorations in places such as West Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara.
You never know where or how Christmas might appear in Santa Barbara. The Grinch, who used to dislike Christmas but came to see the light, peeks through the trees in the 1300 block of Portesuello Avenue in Santa Barbara.
There’s no doubt about it. You’ll see the Christmas spirit everywhere, as News-Press photographer Kenneth Song discovered as he explored enchanted neighborhoods in Santa Barbara and Goleta.
Merry Christmas!
— Dave Mason