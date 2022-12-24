Christmas spirit shines bright

Christmas lights and decorations have turned Santa Barbara County into a winter wonderland.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Christmas lights grace the 1800 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara

Just look in the 1800 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara, where Santa Claus is leading a special Christmas train. Or take a drive on Veronica Place, a Santa Barbara street that is carrying on its tradition of spectacular displays. That’s demonstrated at homes where everything is wrapped in lights, even the palm trees.

Sightseers recently packed decorated trolleys, which took them to see Christmas decorations in places such as West Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara.

You never know where or how Christmas might appear in Santa Barbara. The Grinch, who used to dislike Christmas but came to see the light, peeks through the trees in the 1300 block of Portesuello Avenue in Santa Barbara.

At left, trolleys full of sightseers tour check out Christmas decorations in the 800 block of West Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara. (The trolleys are operated by the Santa Barbara Trolley Company.) At right, the Grinch peeks through a tree at the 1300 block of Portesuello Avenue in Santa Barbara

At left, Santa Claus issues an ominous warning to passersby in the 1300 block of San Miguel Avenue in Santa Barbara. At right, Santa’s all smiles in the 400 block of Payton Street in Goleta.

At left, Christmas decorations add magic to the 1500 block of Veronica Place. At right, the Christmas spirit is soaring in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara

There’s no doubt about it. You’ll see the Christmas spirit everywhere, as News-Press photographer Kenneth Song discovered as he explored enchanted neighborhoods in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Merry Christmas!

— Dave Mason