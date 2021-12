For the first time in Santa Barbara’s history, two children — the official Prince and the Fairy, to be exact — will light up the Christmas Tree on State Street.

The holiday tradition will take place from 6 to 9 tonight in the 1300 block. The tree is in front of the Arlington Theatre.

The event will include live music and other performances.

For more on Santa Barbara holiday events, go to www.downtownsb.org/events/2021-holiday-events.

— Dave Mason