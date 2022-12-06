Christmas tree to be lighted on wharf

MATTHEW HAWK PHOTOGRAPHY

The Christmas tree on Stearns Wharf will be lighted before the start of the Parade of Lights boat parade on Sunday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Christmas tree on Stearns Wharf will be lighted at 5 p.m. Sunday, just before the start of the Parade of Lights boat parade.

The lights will be turned on the 25-foot green white fir to open the holiday season for the Santa Barbara waterfront.

Then at 5:30 p.m., the parade of light will start, featuring 30 boats motoring, sailing and paddling the coastline. Judging for the parade takes place from the east side of Stearns Wharf.

Parking is available on Stearns Wharf — provided you park your car before 3:30 p.m. The first 90 minutes of parking is free.

There’s also parking at the Chase Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots.

For more information, visit stearnswharf.org.

— Dave Mason