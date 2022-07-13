Christy Lozano launches learning center

Christy Lozano, a veteran teacher who ran unsuccessfully for superintendent of Santa Barbara County schools, is continuing her mission to improve education.

Ms. Lozano is launching the Honest Education Learning Center at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, 602 W Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

The first informational meeting of Honest Education will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the club.. K-12 students, parents and teachers are welcome to attend. All are requested to register in advance at: evite.com/event/0394VX2EALWA2YPRIEPM6VQXDZFR2A/rsvp?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_source=evitelink&utm_medium=sharable_invite

You can also call or text Ms. Lozano to confirm attendance at 805-252-3785.

Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

The new center is designed to emphasize educational transparency, healthy family relationships and positive student outcomes, Ms. Lozano said in a news release.

She explained the Honest Education Learning Center builds upon a successful local education pod model, in which all students performed well above grade point average.

She said the learning pod model is built on small group sizes, objective assessment, excellent instructors and scholarships that encourage family engagement in each child’s education and development.

In addition, the Learning Center venue gives students a richer, social and academic environment including art, physical education, STEM, and life skills, Ms. Lozano said.

She added that all curriculums will be transparent and that parental involvement in is required and is key to both academic success and strengthening the lifelong bond between parent and child.

Enrollment is limited as are scholarships, pending funding from nonprofit supporters, Ms. Lozano said.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com