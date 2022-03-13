Christy Lozano to run for schools superintendent

Santa Barbara teacher Christy Lozano has announced her candidacy for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

“Most people of Santa Barbara County know and understand how badly many of our schools are performing, particularly among the underserved and especially with our elementary school children,” Ms. Lozano told the News-Press in an email. “I want to change that.”

She is running in the June 7 primary against the current county superintendent of schools, Dr. Susan Salcido, a Goleta resident who has filed to run for re-election.

Friday was the deadline to file, and no one other than Ms. Lozano and Dr. Salcido has filed in the race, according to an unofficial list posted by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division at countyofsb.org.

“I believe we deserve better leadership, and I believe I can provide that leadership,” Ms. Lozano said. “Leadership that provides genuine opportunities, especially for the underserved. Leadership that enriches and protects. Leadership that produces exceptional results, not just good intentions.

“We cannot solve the pressing challenges in our educational system using the same thinking that created them,” Ms. Lozano said.

“I have the experience necessary. I have been a local Santa Barbara teacher for 18 years, have worked with underserved students to overcome obstacles, accomplish goals, and helped them to become their best selves. I’ve taught elementary through high school,” she said.

Ms. Lozano listed her experience as including 25 years of coaching and leadership roles such as teacher-in-charge/elementary assistant principal, head coach, union representative and department chair.

She served in the U.S. Air Force during the time of 9/11 and was stationed overseas in an Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.

Ms. Lozano has a bachelor’s in kinesiology from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and a master’s in educational leadership and an administrative service credential, both from California Lutheran University.

“I care deeply about what and how things are taught in our schools,” Ms. Lozano told the News-Press. “And, perhaps most importantly, I’m the proud mother of a teenage daughter.

“Let’s ensure our next generation is fully equipped with the skills, knowledge and character to thrive,” she said. “I’d be honored by your vote.”

