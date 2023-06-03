CHROSTOWSKI, Marshall Stanley

1937 – 2023

Marshall Chrostowski, 86, died peaceful at home in Quebec, May 10, 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife Micheline Lanctot, his daughters Kristen McClintock, and her husband Brian, Linda Neely, and her husband Lance, his son Brian, his grandchildren Michael McClintock and Caitlin McClintock, and his great-grandson Leo McClintock.

A memorial of his life will be held in Santa Barbara, date TBD. Those who wish to make gifts in his honor may do so to Seed Savers Exchange, 3094 North Winn Rd. Decorah IA 52101.

Marshall was born in Claremont NH. He lived in Santa Barbara for over 40 years, bringing beauty to many landscapes, most notably as the curator of his beloved Pacifica Institute. He touched countless lives with his wisdom, empathy, kindness, unconditional love, generosity, loyalty, perseverance, stewardship and humor. He will be sorely missed but his legacy

will live on.