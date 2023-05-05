Chubby Checker to sing at Lobero

COURTESY LOBERO THEATRE

The Lobero Theatre will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a block party May 20 starring Chubby Checker & The Wildcats.

SANTA BARBARA — Chubby Checker & The Wildcats will do the twist during a community block party from 3 to 8 p.m. May 20 at the Lobero Theatre’s esplanade.

The free event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the historic theater, located at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. It is the oldest continuously operating theater in California and the fourth oldest performing arts theater in the U.S.

In addition to Chubby Checker, the 150th Ovation Celebration Block Party will feature Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket fame, Spencer The Gardener and La Boheme Dancers.

Chubby is known as the king of the early 1960s rock ’n roll dance craze. The icon is the only artist to have a song to be No. 1 twice — “The Twist.” The song also introduced the concept of “dancing apart to the beat.”

Chubby’s success continued for years with the release of one dance record after another, with “The Fly” and “Let’s Twist Again,” for which he won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance. He went on to perform “Peppermint Twist,” “Twist and Shout” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.”

For more information, visit www.lobero.org/events/chubby-checker.

— Dave Mason