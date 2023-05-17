Chuck Wagons Bar-B-Qs back at Cuyama Buckhorn

COURTESY PHOTOS

Executive Chef Daniel Horn, seen here at the Santa Maria Grill at Cuyama Buckhorn, will cook an open-fire feast with farm-to-table comfort food with the return of Chuck Wagon Bar-B-Qs at the resort in New Cuyama.

Cuyama Buckhorn has announced the return of its famous Chuck Wagon Bar-B-Qs, beginning this weekend with live music and fresh food.

The resort is at 4923 Primero St., New Cuyama.

The Buckhorn’s Chuck Wagon tradition began in 1958, which became a beloved add-on for the original motel. Rediscovered old newspaper clippings with ads for the barbecues inspired the team to bring the tradition back and recreate the original camaraderie.

Daniel Horn, the executive chef, will be cooking open-fire meals with comfort food classics including: tri-tip, smoked brisket, biscuits, mac & cheese, ribs, and potato salad, to name a few.

The team will cook on the motel’s Santa Maria Grill on the garden patio, where guests can watch.

The menu will rotate for each event, though always including multiple proteins, side dishes, desserts, as well as options for kids for each variety. Further, there will be farm-to-glass cocktails and other drink specials available.

There will be live music and entertainment at each Chuck Wagon Bar-B-Q, as well as local vendors on-site. The family-friendly Chuck Wagon Bar-B-Qs are open to the public and to hotel guests.

Tickets are $30 per adult and $18 per child with various discounts for buy-ahead rates.

Different performers will be rotating each weekend. The first weekend, there will be performances by The Turkey Buzzards, local Cowboy Poet and Dick Gibford on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music by Fist Full of Nickels on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On July 15 between 4 and 8 p.m., Wally Barnick will perform.

Tracy Morgan will perform on Aug. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.

On Sept. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m., The Soda Crackers will perform.

Finally, The Paypals will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2. .

