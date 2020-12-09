Chumash Casino remains open

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Chumash Casino Resort has continued to operate its casino but closed its hotels after the announcement of the Southern California stay-at-home order. It plans to maintain 24/7 operations.

Under the regional stay-at-home order put into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m., cardrooms must close. But the Chumash tribe has been federally recognized since 1901, meaning the tribe has the right to govern itself.

“Our state officials’ hardline approach to preventing the spread of the virus is no different than the position we’ve taken as we’ve added specific guidelines and key infrastructure to maintain a safe environment for you,” the casino wrote on its Facebook page Friday night.

The casino’s “Safe + Well” guidelines include temperature checks prior to entry, physical distancing, required face masks and plexiglass panels that divide machines and encircle card tables.

Smoking is still allowed inside the casino when the customer is seated beside a physical barrier.

The buffet as well as the cafe are closed, and Willows restaurant is takeout only. The spa and pool are also closed.

