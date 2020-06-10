Chumash Casino reopens doors

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTOThe Chumash Casino Resort is scheduled to reopen at noon today at 3400 E. State Route 246, Santa Ynez. The resort stressed there are strict safety measures and cleaning procedures, along with some limits to the reopening. Guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The gaming floor is featuring reduced seating and measures such as protective barriers between slot machines. There will temporarily be no bingo sessions or games in the Poker Room, and several restaurants — The Willows, The Cafe and The Buffet — and The Spa will be temporarily unavailable. Guests can go to the food court and the Grains & Grounds eatery. For more information, go to chumashcasino.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases next post Hybrid approach for education Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.