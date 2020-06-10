Home Local Chumash Casino reopens doors
Chumash Casino reopens doors

The Chumash Casino Resort is scheduled to reopen at noon today at 3400 E. State Route 246, Santa Ynez. The resort stressed there are strict safety measures and cleaning procedures, along with some limits to the reopening. Guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The gaming floor is featuring reduced seating and measures such as protective barriers between slot machines. There will temporarily be no bingo sessions or games in the Poker Room, and several restaurants — The Willows, The Cafe and The Buffet — and The Spa will be temporarily unavailable. Guests can go to the food court and the Grains & Grounds eatery. For more information, go to chumashcasino.com.
