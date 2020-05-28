Chumash Casino Resort announces reopening

The Chumash Casino Resort has announced plans to reopen June 10.

The Santa Ynez site will reopen at noon that day, according to a news release Wednesday from the resort.

Not all parts of the resort will reopen, and the resort stressed there would be strict safety measures and cleaning procedures.

“We believe we’ve waited until the right time to reopen the resort,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, in the news release. “All throughout the closure, we’ve reminded our employees and guests that their health and well-being are our top priority.

“By securing high-tech equipment, implementing safety procedures and working closely with the state to determine a sensible reopen date, we believe we’ve met the challenge of creating a safe environment under the current conditions,” Mr. Kahn said.

The gaming floor will feature reduced seating, protective barriers affixed between slot machines and separating table games dealers and patrons to promote social distancing.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Chumash Casino Resort plans to stress safety when it reopens June 10.

The resort noted employees will also be required to wear personal protective equipment, have their temperature checked before each shift and follow safety guidelines on the property.

Guests will also be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Not all parts of the resort will be open, but guests can go to the food court, which will have fewer tables, and the Grains & Grounds eatery.

But the resort said that until further notice, there will temporarily be no bingo sessions or games in the Poker Room. The fine-dining restaurant Willows, The Cafe, The Buffet and The Spa will be temporarily unavailable.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ other properties — Hotel Corque, Hadsten House, Root 246 restaurant and the Kita Wines tasting room — will remain temporarily closed.

The reopening will come nearly 13 weeks of closure during a statewide effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As the resort prepares to reopen, employees will be welcomed back and will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols with more comprehensive training for those who interact frequently with guests.

email: dmason@newspress.com