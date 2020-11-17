Chumash Casino Resort honored with U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership Award

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Chumash Casino & Resort in Santa Ynez at sunset.

The Chumash Casino Resort was honored as a recipient of the U.S. Green Building Council’s 2020 Leadership Awards, which honor private and public sector leaders who have shown a commitment to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

Green Business Certification Inc. president and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam stated, “Our 2020 Leadership Award recipients understand that by investing in healthy, green buildings and communities we are not only improving quality of life for people, but we are also taking steps to strengthen our business and economy.”

According to a press release, the Chumash Casino Resort was recognized with this award in part because of its innovative approach to diverting waste and for receiving TRUE Silver Zero Waste certification from GBCI in 2019.

Mr. Ramanujam remarked that the Chumash Casino Resort reduced its total waste stream from 7.2 million pounds per year to 3.2 million from 2004 to 2018. During that same period, the resort has also increased its recycling from 6% to 90%, established a food donation program to support local seniors, and developed a public education program highlighting best practices for the community.

Chumash Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn said it was an honor for the resort’s zero waste accomplishments to be recognized by GBCI.

“We’re proud to be mentioned among such innovative groups and individuals who share our commitment to protecting the environment,” he said.

Other recipients of GBCI’s Leadership Award were software company Autodesk, the TCF Center in Detroit, MI, Vanderbilt University, and New York-based real estate investment firm Vornado Realty Trust.

-Josh Grega