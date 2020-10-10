Chumash Casino Resort raises awareness for breast cancer

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Chumash Casino Resort launched its annual Project Pink campaign on Oct. 1 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, featuring pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks.

Chefs from the resort’s Food and Beverage Department intend to raise awareness and funds for a local nonprofit.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation will match the donation dollar for dollar in a grant.

This Fruity Pebble Tart has a crunchy base featuring Fruity Pebbles that’s topped with little dollops of white chocolate and berries.

This almond cake has a cherry jelly center, and it’s covered with a white chocolate mousse that’s accented with hot pink coloring.

The pink foods are featured at the Grains & Grounds sandwich shop, the Center Bar and Willows, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant.

Highlights this year include a raspberry lime cake, strawberry shortcake, rosewater pistachio cake, a Fruity Pebble fruit tart, chocolate raspberry cake and almond cherry cake.

In addition, the chefs created chocolate molds of a pink high-heel shoe, a pink flat shoe and a pink purse, which comes with its own wooden mallet that can be used to reveal the 15 truffles hidden inside.

The Project Pink campaign and Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a whole raise awareness of breast cancer risk and the value of screening and early detection. They also raise money for cancer research.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located on State Route 246 in Santa Ynez, and it’s open 24/7 to anyone ages 21 and older.

To learn more about the specialty food items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.

