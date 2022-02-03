Chumash Casino Resort surprises guest with $50,000

COURTESY PHOTO

Arnel Q., middle right, won the $50,000 grand prize during the Chumash Casino Resort’s “Fields of Green” quarterly giveaway.

Chumash Casino Resort surprised a guest Sunday with $50,000 as part of its quarterly giveaway event.

Arnel Q. from Oxnard walked away with the life-changing prize, part of the “Fields of Green” quarterly giveaway event at the Santa Ynez casino.

According to his wife, Melissa, a fortune cookie on their table said, “You will have financial freedom today.”

She said she had hoped they would win one of the drawings for between $2,500-$25,000 in free play and almost left before the grand prize announcement.

“Now we can pay our bills and build up our savings,” Melissa said.

The Chumash Casino Resort’s next grand prize will be a 2022 Georgetown Motorhome worth more than $150,000 on April 24. Guests can earn entries into weekly and quarterly giveaway events by using their player’s card for slot and table games.

To win the motorhome, guests will need to use their player’s card between 4-9 p.m. April 24 at the casino.

Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 State Route 246.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com