Chumash Casino Resort to acquire non-contact temperature kiosks

While the Chumash Casino Resort remains closed through the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, several safety measures are in the works for when it reopens its doors.

In the coming weeks, the casino is expected to receive temperature-taking kiosks that will be used by both guests and employees, scanning your temperature in seconds without human contact.

“Our team has been working around the clock to create an environment where guests and employees can feel safe and remain healthy,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Earlier this week, Casino CEO John Elliott sent out an email to patrons updating them on the closure extension and announcing the new kiosks.

“The measures are based upon on-going discussions and under the advice of local, state, and federal authorities,” Mr. Elliott said. “These are certainly trying times, and we are doing our best to not only meet the moment, but build on it to establish a new normal.”

Although the exact number of kiosks purchased was not disclosed, Mr. Kahn said that a person can walk up to the screen, stand approximately 10 inches away, and the machine will read their temperature within three to seven seconds. Only one reading can be done at a time per machine.

“The kiosks are FDA cleared and are as accurate as a manual temperature reading,” Mr. Kahn said.

If the person’s temperature is below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of 100.4 degrees, they will receive a wellness sticker and be granted entry. Those who have a temperature above that figure would be notified they are not allowed on the property and advised to seek further medical care.

“Access will be denied to employees or guests who exceed the temperature threshold recommended by the CDC or Public Health,” Mr. Kahn said.

“Guest and employee confidence and safety are number one. We knew that when we resumed business a new norm would have to take shape. As we looked at enhanced cleaning procedures and anticipated what social distancing might look like on our floor, we wanted to take it a step further and recognized that temperature taking is another way to safeguard against the spread of infection,” he said.

“These measures were developed because the safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our first priority and we wanted to utilize all known health safeguards.”

When asked about the possibility of a person visiting the casino who is a carrier who is asymptomatic and clears the temperature scan, Mr. Kahn said there will be other safeguards in place such as social distancing, splash guards, PPE for employees and enhanced cleaning policies.

“Fever is the leading indicator of infection and the best predictor of infection spread or contagiousness,” he said. “We are working with state and local authorities and will determine an opening date in concert with the rest of the region.”

For more information or further updates on operations, visit chumashcasino.com.

