Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink benefits cancer center

The Chumash Casino Resort is making pink treats as part of its efforts to help the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink sweets, snacks and drinks will consume the Chumash Casino Resort’s eateries starting Saturday for its annual Project Pink campaign, which benefits a local nonprofit in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Beginning Saturday, the resort’s dedicated Food and Beverage Department will have these meticulously crafted creations on display to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is supported by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“Our Food and Beverage Department pours hundreds of hours into the planning and preparation of our annual Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s a win-win for both our guests who love the pink-colored creations and the beneficiaries that rely on these much-needed funds.”

The newest items making their debuts on Saturday in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case for this year’s campaign will be:

— Cherry Matcha Cake.

— Pink Velvet Whoopie Pie.

— Chocolate Raspberry Cake.

— Strawberry Shortcake.

— Hibiscus Coconut Cake.

— Red Velvet Cake.

— Chipotle Chocolate Mousse.

— Guava and Ginger Mousse.

— Fruity Pebble and Raspberry Cupcake.

— Pistachio Rosewater Tart.

These standouts will join the resort’s familiar Project Pink lineup of the popular chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes, purses and more.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort for shedding light on the journey with breast cancer, and for directly contributing to the care of breast cancer patients from Santa Barbara County and beyond,” said Matt Baumann, vice president of oncology at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “We are honored to use the proceeds from this exciting Project Pink campaign to support Ridley-Tree’s programs and services which are vital to the treatment of breast cancer.

“When our community responds to help us during one of the most challenging seasons in the fight against cancer, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center becomes better-equipped to advance breast cancer research and treatment, improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients.”

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has facilities in Santa Barbara and Solvang.

