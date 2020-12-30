Chumash Casino to ring in 2021 without dance party

The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez will be celebrating New Year’s Eve a little differently this year.

Ringing in 2020 at the casino consisted of a dance party in the Samala Showroom featuring The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics, bands playing 1970s and ’80s music respectively. But this year, the casino is singing a different tune with all live entertainment canceled.

In fact, live entertainment has been on pause since the casino reopened to the public.

The casino was able to reopen with temperature kiosks, social distancing measures, physical barriers, hand sanitizer stations, face coverings and restricted smoking.

Guests are still able to enjoy the slot machines, table games and food and beverage outlets, but no live music or dance parties will occur this time around.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com