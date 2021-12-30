Chumash Charity Golf Classic raises $120,000 for nonprofits and schools

COURTESY PHOTO

The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center received $40,000 from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which raised the money during its Chumash Charity Golf Classic.

The Chumash Charity Golf Classic this fall raised $120,000 for various beneficiaries.

Of the total, $40,000 each was presented to the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, and Technology in Schools, a Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation program that provides grants for high-tech upgrades to local classrooms.

The tournament was held over a two-day period in September at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

The funding results were announced this week in a news release from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“After canceling our event in 2020, it was great to have an opportunity to come together, enjoy two great days of golf and raise funds for programs that help the vulnerable and underserved youth in our community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman, in the news release.

“This year, we held a vote among our workforce to determine one of our event’s beneficiaries,” Mr. Kahn said. “Our employees chose the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center. To include an organization that our workforce respects and supports made this donation even more special.”

The center provides services, including education and prevention skills to children and adults to help alleviate the trauma experienced by the survivors of child abuse and sexual assualt.

“This donation lifts us up,” said Ann McCarty, the center’s executive director. “This tells us that people have our back, and they understand how important it is to provide services to victims of child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking in our county. It also means they want us to continue this work, providing the education and direct services.”

The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County accepted its $40,000 donation recently during its own fifth annual United Golf Tournament at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara.

“We are extremely grateful to the Santa Ynez Chumash for their continued support of our organization. Their incredibly generous investment will allow us to continue our efforts to reach the youth that need our services the most in all the communities we serve,” said Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

Recipients of the Technologyin Schools grants for 2021-22 are Los Olivos’ Dunn School, which received $15,000 to refresh its network infrastructure on its upper campus; Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, which received $9,000 to help cover the cost of 25 iPads and iPad covers to be used by its kindergarten through fourth-grade classes, and Santa Maria’s St. Louis de Montfort School, which was granted $15,000 to buy 49 Chromebooks for its Tech for Tikes program (serving transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classes) and its fifth-graders.

The deadline to apply for grants for the 2022-2023 school year is April 30, and all applications must be submitted online at www.santaynezchumash.org.

