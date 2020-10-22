Chumash Culture Day going virtual

SANTA YNEZ — The 14th annual Chumash Culture Day will be held virtually this year, featuring California-style Native American singing and dancing, streamed live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Friday.

Previously, the free event has featured arts and crafts, singing and dancing and a traditional hand-game tournament at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez reservation. Due to COVID-19, the event was moved online and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/SYChumashCultureDay2020.

The program will begin with an opening blessing, followed by the honoring of a Chumash elder, then a host of Native American singing and dancing before closing with a video that will show highlights from past Chumash Culture Days.

For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.

— Mitchell White