Chumash Culture Day returns for 16th year

California-style Native American singing and dancing will be featured at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day, set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation’s Elder Park.

The free event will feature Native American singing, dancing, food and games and is open to members of the public of all ages. Also on hand will be arts and crafts vendors, food booths and basket-making demonstrations.

“After two years of streaming our annual event online, we are excited to welcome everyone back to our reservation for Chumash Culture Day,” said Nakia Zavalla, culture director of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s always meaningful to engage in traditional songs, dance and culture with fellow California-based tribes and members of the public as well.”

The event is set to begin with an opening prayer at 1 p.m., followed by the honoring of elders. California-style Native American singing and dancing will take place from 2-5 p.m. and again following dinner from 6-9 p.m.

A traditional handgame tournament will also be held, with competing for cash prizes beginning at 5 p.m. The first place team will receive $1,000, while second and third places are good for $750 and $500, respectively.

Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department and the Tribal Elders Council, a division of tribal government responsible for maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions.

For more information, call Tribal Administration at 805-688-7997.

