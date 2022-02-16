Chumash donate $25,000 to Toys for Tots

COURTESY PHOTO

Mike Lopez, vice chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents a $25,000 donation to 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County.

While the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual concert to bring awareness to the area’s Toys for Tots campaign did not occur this year, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians maintained its contribution to the campaign’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season.

The tribe has donated $25,000 to this year’s Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the United Boys & Girls Club.

“We are proud to maintain our long-standing partnership with a nonprofit that makes such a positive impact on children’s lives during the holiday season,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

This is the 18th consecutive year the tribe has donated $25,000 to the local Toys for Tots campaign. In the past, the Chumash Casino Resort tied the donation announcement to holiday season concerts featuring acts such as Melissa Etheridge, Clint Black, The Judds, a performance by Moscow Ballet and a 2006 concert that showcased the young, up-and-coming country artist Taylor Swift.

This year’s donation brings the tribe’s total contributions to the campaign over the years to $450,000.

“During the pandemic in 2020, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians continued to support the Toys for Tots campaign even without a concert event,” said 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County. “In 2021, the Santa Ynez Chumash continues to demonstrate a commitment to help provide underprivileged children with toys, games and books during the holiday season, which means a great deal to the affected families in our community.”

For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit www.toysfortots.org.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com