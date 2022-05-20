Chumash Earth Day Celebration open to public

SANTA YNEZ — The public is invited to the annual Chumash Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kitiyepumu’ Park,c100 Via Juana Road on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation in Santa Ynez.

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Environmental Department, this zero-waste event will feature activities for all ages including arts and crafts, a raffle, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear, and a food truck with tacos and fry bread for sale.

The first 150 people to register at the event will receive a swag bag.

Attendees are asked to bring gently used clothing items for a clothing swap.

For more information, contact Melissa Mercer at mmercer@santaynezchumash.org.

— Marilyn McMahon