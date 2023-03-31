Chumash Earth Day set for April 15

COURTESY PHOTO

Chumash Day includes a variety of booths.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will hold its annual Chumash Earth Day event on April 15, 2023 at Kitiyepumu’ Park at 100 Via Juana Road, Santa Ynez.

The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts, special appearances by Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bearraffles, and Asian-Indian cuisine.

Registration takes place at the event. The first 150 attendees to register will receive a swag bag with a T-shirt, fruit snacks, a globe keychain and plantable California poppy seed paper.

People are also encouraged to bring their gently used clothing for a clothing swap. For more information, contact Melissa Mercer at mmercer@chumash.gov.

— Caleb Beeghly