Chumash elder named Fiesta Parade grand marshal

From left are Tony Miller, division chief of pageantry for Fiesta; Ernestine De Soto, Barbareño tribal elder and the 2023 Fiesta Parade grand marshal; and El Presidente David Bolton.

An elder of the Chumash community has been selected as the Fiesta Parade grand marshal for the first time in Fiesta history.

Ernestine De Soto, whose ancestors have been a part of the Santa Barbara community for generations, will have a prominent position in this year’s El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) as it travels along Cabrillo Boulevard and passes through her ancestral village, Syuxtun, otherwise known as Ambassador Park.

The announcement of Ms. De Soto’s appointment took place at the site where the important Chumash village, Syuxtun, is located and where the modern-day parade will travel through.

Ms. De Soto’s ancestors lived for many years at Syuxtun, one of the most dominant Chumash villages between Gaviota and Carpinteria. Ms. De Soto’s great, great-grandmother Maria Ygnacia was the last survivor of those born at this village.

Ernestine De Soto stands next to images of her mother, grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Ms. De Soto’s family has deep roots in Santa Barbara. Experts have traced her ancestors back 13,000-plus years in the Americas using DNA technology to identify Haplogroup D — one of the oldest DNA categories.

Her mother, Mary Yee, is regarded as the last native speaker of the Chumash language.

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta will take place this year on Aug. 2-6 around Santa Barbara. The Historical Parade will go down Cabrillo Boulevard on Aug. 5.

To learn more, visit sbfiesta.org.

