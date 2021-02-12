Chumash Foundation accepting applications for technology grants

COURTESY PHOTOS

Buena Vista Elementary in Lompoc received laptop computers in 2019 through the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology in Schools program.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools program.

The program allows Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects. These grants allow for schools to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure in the ever-changing educational landscape. The deadline to apply for the 2021-22 school year is April 30, and all applications must be submitted online at www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation.

“We recognize the challenge our local schools face in equipping their students with the appropriate technology to make distance learning a possibility during this global pandemic,” Kenneth Kahn, Tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a statement. “As students begin returning to the classroom, schools will undoubtedly find opportunities to upgrade the in-person learning experience with new technology. Our Technology in Schools Program grants have the ability to help schools pay for their specific projects.”

Since its inception in 2015, the program has issued more than $195,000 in grants to area schools.

Children at Clarence Ruth Elementary in Lompoc test out their new iPads, with protective cases, in 2019. The donation was made possible by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Technology in Schools program.

In 2020, as part of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s ongoing commitment to education, it donated $100,000 to Santa Ynez Valley schools to help address unforeseen costs caused by COVID-19 restrictions. The funds were split among 12 schools that sought resources to help satisfy their distance learning needs.

In 2015, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated the proceeds from its annual charity golf tournament to four local schools in the form of technology grants. Inspired by the success of those grants, the tribe’s leadership created the Technology in Schools program through its foundation to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County.

For more information and to access applications, please visit www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation or call 805-688-7997.

— Mitchell White