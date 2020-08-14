Chumash foundation donates $100,000 to schools

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Kenneth Kahn has been elected Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is donating $100,000 to 12 Santa Ynez Valley schools.

According to Thursday’s news release, the funds will help address unforeseen costs caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

The amounts given to each school will be announced in a few weeks.

“We felt this was an opportunity to give our schools some assistance as they navigate distance learning and continue to provide a proper education for local youth,” Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a statement. “The schools in our community have different needs, so we’re hoping these funds will help ease the burden and provide access to the resources they need to operate a virtual classroom.”

Known for a long tradition of giving back to the community, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools around the country.

For more information contact Veronica Sandoval, director of public relations and the Chumash Foundation, at vsandoval@sychumashfoundation.org or 805-688-7997 or visit santaynezchumash.org.

— Brian Mackley