Native American paddler to share stories about heritage, canoes

Alan Salazar says he has paddled in more tomols (canoes) than any other Chumash paddler in modern times.

“I have paddled in all of the crossings from Channel Islands Harbor to Santa Cruz Island. There are currently only five other Chumash paddlers that can make that claim,” said Alan Salazar – Puchuk Ya’ia’c (Fast Runner).

“It is a very elite group. I have paddled more miles in our tomols than any other Chumash paddler in modern times,” Mr. Salazar said. “At age 71, I am the oldest active paddler and still considered one of our stronger paddlers. I was raised to be proud of my Native American heritage and I take pride in being a positive role model and a respected Elder.”

To celebrate National Native American Heritage Month in November, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is presenting “Chumash Maritime History — Past, Present and Future,” as told by Chumash Elder Puchuk Ya’ia’c (Alan Salazar) at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 in the museum.

This event is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe.

There will also be a pre-lecture reception for members only from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

A founding member of the Chumash Maritime Association and one of the group’s most experienced paddlers, Mr. Salazar will share his knowledge of the history of ocean plank canoes, known as tomols, one of which is on display at the museum.

He helped build the first working traditional Chumash plank canoe in modern times and has paddled in this tomol for more than 24 years.

Throughout his life, Mr. Salazar has worked in several different areas. He has been a traditional storyteller, an indigenous educator and monitor/consultant, a spiritual adviser, a traditional paddler and a builder of Chumash canoes, a preschool teacher and a juvenile institution officer.

With Alan Salazar in the lead people paddle a tomol (canoe).

He is also the author of “Tata, The Tataviam Towhee: A Tribal Story,” and he is currently working on his next book.

As a spiritual adviser within the Chumash and Tataviam community, he leads ceremonies and prayer circles during traditional Native American gatherings and continues to fight for tribal issues of urban indigenous people.

Mr. Salazar’s family has traced its ancestry to the Chumash village of Ta’apu, now known as Simi Valley and the Tataviam village of Chaguayanga near Castaic. They are Ventureno Chumash and Fernandeno Tataviam who were brought into the San Fernando Mission starting in 1799.

Mr. Salazar is a founding member of the Kern County Native American Heritage Preservation Council and the Chumash Maritime Association, a member of the California Indian Advisory Council for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and a community advisor with the Ventura County Indian Education Consortium for more than 24 years.

A tomol (canoe) is carried at the beach.

Since taking archaeology classes at Cal State Bakersfield, Mr. Salazar has actively monitored and protected his ancestors’ village sites and tribal territories. He was also the lead monitor from 2011 to 2017 at the Boeing Santa Susana Field Lab site in Simi Valley, which is a unique 2,800-acre site with a sacred solstice and rock art.

A member of the Elder’s Council for the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, Mr. Salazar has also been involved with teaching youth about Native American cultures for 30 years. He has done professional educational programs at schools, museums and cultural events for 25 years, including storytelling programs at the American Museum of Britain in Bath, England.

But it is the schools in Chumash and Tataviam territory that he enjoys going to the most.

