Chumash museum construction continues

RAFAEL MALDONAD/NEWS-PRESSConstruction of the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum & Cultural Center is making significant progress with its dome structures, according to Mike Traphagen, the senior public relations manager for the Chumash Casino Resort. The domes are an homage to traditional tule 'Ap dwellings, taking shape. The 14,000-square-foot facility and 3.5-acre cultural park is being constructed to celebrate Chumash heritage, share the tribe's history and educate visitors about the rich culture of the first people of the area. The project is slated to be complete in 2022.