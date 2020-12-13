Chumash steps up for Project Pink campaign

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Chumash Casino Resort’s Carrie Ruckman, Paul Hohe and Peter Sherlock present Jessica Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for Marian Regional Medical Center, with a $12,966 donation for the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has hit another philanthropic home run.

Sales of pink-colored desserts, snacks, treats and drinks at the Chumash Casino Resort generated $6,483 toward the annual Project Pink campaign, which raised funds throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Chumash band matched the fundraising and gave a total donation of $12,966 to the

Mission Hope Cancer Center, which is supported by the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation.

The resort’s food and beverage department, which drives the annual Project Pink campaign, eclipsed last year’s donation total despite operating under a limited guest capacity and with closed food outlets due to the Safe+Well measures that have been in place since the casino resort reopened in June.

“Our food and beverage team members showed their true dedication to this cause by bringing the same amount of creativity and motivation they’ve had in past campaigns to this challenging year,” said Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn. “In the face of this global pandemic, they maintained their goal of raising awareness for this important cause and generating valuable funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center, which plays such a critical role in our community.”

— Gerry Fall