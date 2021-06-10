Church plans food drive



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Melanie and Sahara Avery work at Waypoint Church Santa Barbara’s drive on May 16. Volunteers again will be masked for the June 20 drive. At right, nonperishable food is being accepted. All donations go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Waypoint Church Santa Barbara is hosting a pandemic-safe, drive-through food drive every third Sunday of the month.

The next drive will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 at the church, 3942 La Colina Road, Santa Barbara.

Donors will drive through the church parking lot to drop off their donations in a contact-free setting. Volunteers will be masked and will practice social distancing as well as other sanitation and safety measures.

Canned and other nonperishable goods are being accepted. All donations will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and the drive is an option for those who can’t go the Foodbank during its regular hours (8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays).

For more information, contact Tarik Burton at 626-644-6904 or tarikburton9@gmail.com or Ellie Lim at 626-491-2314 or ejlim@ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason