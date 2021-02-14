CHURCHILL, Peter F.

May 1, 1938 – February 5, 2021

Peter was born in Santa Barbara, to Gladys (Irvine) and Franklin Churchill. He attended local schools Goleta Union for 1st through 7th, Santa Barbara Jr High for 8th & 9th and Santa Barbara High, graduating in 1956.

Peter was in the army and the army reserves from 1956 – 1962. He married Helen Zozara in 1957 and had daughter Terry and son Patrick. He worked at the family business Churchill Heating and Sheet Metal for 42 years, retiring in 1997. Peter married Sherrill McLachlan in 1973.

For over 50 years Peter enjoyed sailing on his Geary 18 “Citation” and sailboat “Primetime” and being a member of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. He was the commodore in 2003. He was also a member of the local Elks #613 for over 30 years. He really enjoyed camping with the Caravaneers! Throughout the years travels to Europe, Mexico and Hawaii were the best.

Peter is survived by his wife, Sherry Churchill, daughter Terry Graf (Eric), son Patrick Churchill (Kerri) and step-daughters Heather McLachlan, Shawn Dyer (Drew) and Angela Thompson (James). He had eight grandchildren Brennon & Jordon Dyer, Stuart & Reese Moulton, Karly & Erin Graf and Alec & Ian Churchill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Santa Barbara Yacht Club in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:

Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation

C/O SBYC 130 Harbor Way SB, Ca 93109