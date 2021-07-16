Church’s effort helps Foodbank

COURTESY PHOTOS

Volunteers Sarah Avery, left, and Kaitlyn Tang help during Waypoint Church Santa Barbara’s monthly food drive, which has raised nearly 2,500 pounds of food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Waypoint Church Santa Barbara’s monthly drive-through food drives are making a difference.

“We have raised nearly 2,500 pounds of food that we’ve donated to the Foodbank (of Santa Barbara County),” Pastor Tarik Burton told the News-Press Thursday about the drive, which started in April.

The church is continuing to host the food drive every third Sunday of the month. The next one will take place from 10 a.m. to noon this Sunday at the church, 3942 La Colina Road.

A variety of canned food and nonperishables has been donated at Waypoint Church Santa Barbara’s monthly food drive. The next one is this Sunday.

Volunteers will be masked and/or fully vaccinated. Donors will have the option to drive through the church parking lot to drop off their donations (canned and other non-perishable goods), contact-free, according to a news release.

All donations go to the Foodbank.

Pastor Burton, who organizes the drive with his wife and fellow Pastor Jackie Burton, said the monthly drive-through has proved to be a great option for people unable to visit the Foodbank during its regular hours, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekday.

“Several people have come and expressed their gratitude for doing this on the weekend because it makes it easier for them to donate,” Pastor Tarik Burton said.

He praised the Foodbank for its great work serving the community.

The nonprofit has worked to meet the demand during the pandemic.

“They do a lot of great work in the community,” Pastor Burton said. “We just wanted to be able to assist them as they help the community.”

Pastor Burton said donors have given a variety of canned and nonperishable foods, which have included popular products such as canned protein such as tuna or spam, peanut butter, granola bars, dry cereal, oatmeal, dried fruit and chips.

Pastor Burton said the church asks the Foodbank what it needs. “What’s been constant has been any canned proteins and peanut butter. Another specific item they need are Ensure protein drinks.”

For more information, contact Pastor Burton at 626-644-6904 or tarikburton9@gmail.com or Ellie Lim at 626-491-2314 or elim6822@gmail.com, or go to www.waypointsb.com, www.facebook.com/waypointchurch. You can also follow the church on Instagram: @waypointchurchsb.

