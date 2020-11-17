CIF-Southern Section to close office

The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section is closing its office effective today.

The Announcement on Monday from the CIF-Southern Section came after Gov. Gavin Newsome’s announcement related to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We will re-evaluate our office service based on the recommendations and guidance of local, state and federal health organizations as they evolve. During this time, all employees will work remotely and will continue to be reachable via their individual email accounts,” the CIF-Southern Section said in a news release.

Additionally, in Monday’s press briefing, Governor Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) disclosed that the release of updated youth sports guidance has been postponed. Therefore, the current guidance remains in effect, and CIF competitions are not allowed until new guidance is provided.

The CIF-Southern Section is one of the state’s governing bodies of high school sports.

— Gerry Fall