Home Local Cinco de Mayo
Local

Cinco de Mayo

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Jason Levy (in the back) works Tuesday in preparation for today’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at Baja Sharkeez, 525 State St., in Santa Barbara. The popular holiday commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. More photos, B4.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More