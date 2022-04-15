Cindy Moore, longtime Goleta sustainability manager, retires

COURTESY PHOTOS

The city of Goleta presents Cindy Moore with a tile in her honor.

After nearly 19 years of work for Goleta — a time that spans almost the entirety of Goleta’s incorporation — Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore has retired.

Today is Ms. Moore’s final day with the city.

“It was an exciting and rare opportunity to be offered the chance to join a newly incorporated city back in 2003, and it has been my privilege to serve the Goleta community over the years and be a part of the growth and evolution of the city organization, especially the launch of the city’s Sustainability Program,” Ms. Moore said.

She began her work in Goleta as a senior planner in 2003 after working for Santa Barbara County. She launched the Sustainability Program in 2012.

Throughout her tenure, Ms. Moore oversaw the adoption of the city’s 100% renewable energy goal, the adoption of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Permit Streamlining Ordinance and Goleta’s first solar PV project at City Hall. She achieved Green Business Program certification for City Hall and got a 3-STAR community rating from STAR Communities for Goleta’s leadership in sustainability in 2017.

“Cindy Moore has been an invaluable resource during her distinguished tenure with the city,” said City Manager Michelle Greene. “Whether serving as a senior planner, sustainability coordinator or sustainability manager, Cindy brought a high level of professionalism and expertise to the job, and left her mark as the creator of the city’s Sustainability Program. Her foundational work set the city on a path to achieve great things, and we are very thankful for her contributions to a greener, cleaner future for Goleta.”

Ms. Moore was honored during a special Goleta City Council meeting Thursday morning, with every member speaking highly of her work for the city.

During the meeting, Ms. Moore was presented with a City Tile as well as a Green Innovator recognition plaque from the Santa Barbara Green Business Program.

“Your passion and enthusiasm, I really think, has created things to be able to move forward. You’re the type of person that believes in what you’re doing. You have passion in what you do,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said. “It’s hard to say goodbye.”

