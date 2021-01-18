Christian Ciobanu joins Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF), a non-profit based in Santa Barbara committed to the abolition of nuclear weapons, is pleased to announce the addition of Christian N. Ciobanu as its new Policy and Advocacy Coordinator. Christian has an MA in Nuclear Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and an MA from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, Switzerland.

He is currently focused on an initiative called Reverse The Trend: Save Our People, Save our Planet. This program is focused on amplifying the voices of youth, primarily from frontline communities, who have been impacted by nuclear weapons and climate change. He has spearheaded the work of NAPF’s New York division and worked in the nuclear abolition and disarmament field since 2010. Christian brings with him great experience, knowledge and know-how.

— Gerry Fall