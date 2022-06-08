Circus is back in town

Circus Vargas raises its big tent in Santa Barbara

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Circus Vargas owners/producers Nelson Quiroga and Katya Arata-Quiroga look forward to entertaining audiences in Santa Barbara. Behind them, a crew is working on raising the tent for the circus at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, where shows will begin Friday.

The big tent rose Tuesday afternoon for the return of Circus Vargas to the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Circus owners/producers Katya Arata-Quiroga and Nelson Quiroga were at the Santa Barbara site as a crew worked to raise the tent.

The circus, which features an entertaining blend of acrobatics,comedy and more, is set for Friday through June 20 at the showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real.

The circus typically features an audience laughing at a clown (who might just interact with audience members) or applauding amazing feats. Sometimes there’s silence when the audience holds its collective breath right before a trapeze artist, acrobat or other performer does something out of this world.

At left, flags from various nations grace the Circus Vargas sign, which stands above where the tent would rise. At right, this is how Circus Vargas appeared at night last year at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Last year’s performers also included motorcyclists who performed some amazing stunts.

Tickets vary from $19 to $75. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com/tickets.

More about Circus Vargas will appear in Friday’s News-Press.

email: dmason@newspress.com