Circus is still in town

by Santa Barbara News-Press
CIRCUS VARGAS PHOTO
Circus Vargas will continue to present a variety of amazing feats today through Monday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Showtimes are 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. today; 12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday; and 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets cost 19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.
