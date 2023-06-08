Home Local Circus Vargas back in town
Local

Circus Vargas back in town

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
The Circus Vargas tent is raised Wednesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Performances will run Friday through June 19, and this year’s theme is “Bonjour, Paris!” The News-Press talked with circus co-owner Katya Arata-Quiroga and ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, and that story will appear in Friday’s edition.
