Circus Vargas back in town

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Circus Vargas tent is raised Wednesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. Performances will run Friday through June 19, and this year's theme is "Bonjour, Paris!" The News-Press talked with circus co-owner Katya Arata-Quiroga and ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, and that story will appear in Friday's edition.