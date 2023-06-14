Home Life Circus Vargas continues its shows
Life

Circus Vargas continues its shows

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY CIRCUS VARGAS
Intricate juggling is part of Circus Vargas, which continues its shows through June 19 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tonight’s show is at 7 p.m. Other shows are set for 7 p.m. Thursday; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. June 18; and 6:30 p.m. June 19. TIckets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More