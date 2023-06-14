Circus Vargas continues its shows

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY CIRCUS VARGASIntricate juggling is part of Circus Vargas, which continues its shows through June 19 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Tonight’s show is at 7 p.m. Other shows are set for 7 p.m. Thursday; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday; 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. June 18; and 6:30 p.m. June 19. TIckets cost $19 to $49 for general admission and $49 to $75 for special seating. To purchase, go to circusvargas.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Summer Safety and Fun Event to take place for families next post Calendar Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.