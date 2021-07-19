Circus Vargas extends stay in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE

Circus Vargas is extending their Santa Barbara engagement by a week in order to deliver 11 more performances.

Circus Vargas will be staying in Santa Barbara an extra week and will feature 11 performances between now and Monday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The circus will feature performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday and will finish off with its final show at 6 p.m. on Monday.

This year’s Circus Vargus show tells the story of the show’s founder, Clifford Vargas, through daring acts, dance numbers and humorous dialogue. Circus attendees will watch in awe as high-flying trapeze performers soar overhead and a talented contortionist shoots a bow and arrow with her feet.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the box office, located outside the big top at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

email:mhirneisen@newspress.com