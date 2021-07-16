Circus Vargas in Santa Barbara

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSCircus Vargas is wrapping up its Santa Barbara run this weekend at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Performances are set for 4 and 7:30 p.m. today; 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday; and 6 p.m. Monday. The animal-free circus features acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycle stunt drivers, comedy and more. To purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN1 (877-468-3861) or stop by the box office. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind-the-scenes video. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post LOPEZ PINAL (MOLINA), Gloria next post FLASHBACK FRIDAY Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.